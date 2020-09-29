Northeast Tennessee had seven new COVID-19 deaths and 43 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, bringing the eight-county region’s totals to 172 deaths and 8,892 cases.
Washington County, Hawkins County, and Greene County each had two new deaths. Johnson County had one.
Statewide, 879 new cases brought Tennessee’s total cases to 194,611 (177,945 of which were listed as “inactive/recovered”), and 31 new deaths raised the state’s total to 2,420.
The numbers are based on 12,958 new test results, compared to Monday, with a daily positive rate of 7.43%.
Washington County had the most new cases in the region (18), and continues to have the highest total cases (2,355) in Northeast Tennessee, with total deaths at 38.
Sullivan County had the second-largest increase in new cases in the region (11) and has the second-highest total cases (2,231), with 33 deaths.
Greene County continues to have the most deaths (46), with 1,169 total cases (including three new cases).
Hawkins County now has 20 deaths total and 827 total cases (including four new cases).
Johnson County now has three deaths total and 732 total cases (including three new cases).
Unicoi County had three new cases, for a total of 291 and one death. Carter County had one new case, for a total of 1,180 and 28 deaths. And Hancock County had no new cases or deaths, with its numbers standing at 107 cases and three deaths.
Of the 32 new deaths reported statewide, 10 were in the 61-70 age group; nine were in the 71-80 age group; seven were in the 81-plus age group; three were in the 41-50 age group; two were in the 51-60 age group; and one was in the 21-30 age group. The state adjusted total deaths in the 31-40 age group from 39 as of Monday to 38 as of Tuesday.