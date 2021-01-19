The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will not conduct its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bristol Dragway on Wednesday. That location will likely reopen Thursday, based on a expected shipment of vaccine.
Second doses
The health department's vaccine clinic at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium will shift gears on Wednesday and begin distributing only the second dose of the Moderna version of the vaccine.
The health department distributed 1,400 first doses of the Moderna version, beginning on Dec. 23, Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the agency, told the Times News on Tuesday.
And that, May said, means Wednesday (Jan. 20) is the first day those who got the first dose on Dec. 23 are recommended to get the second dose. The Kingsport Civic Auditorium is scheduled to be devoted to only giving second doses of the Moderna version of the vaccine from Wednesday through Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments are required.
May said health officials want to remind the public that you must get the second dose of the same brand of vaccine as your first dose. If you got a Moderna vaccine the first time, your second dose must be Moderna. The same is true for the Pfizer vaccine.
The minimum wait time between the first and second dose is three weeks for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine, May said. But the window of time in which you can get your second dose of either maker's vaccine is not short, May said.
"The Centers for Disease Control has changed its guidelines," May said. "Now the CDC guideline for second doses is ... as close to that three- or four-week date as possible, but no earlier. And you can get your second dose on that 'due' date or anytime forward. We do like to get it as close as we can. And we are giving people a suggested window of three or four days, according to when they got their first dose. But if they can't get it during that time, they can get it anytime in the future. They don't have to start over with a first dose if they miss that three- or four-day window."
May said local officials do not expect any problem in securing enough vaccine to provide second doses to those who've already received the first dose.
Mark Moody, emergency response coordinator for the health department, told the Times News on Tuesday that the department already received the 1,400 doses of Moderna to cover second doses for those who got the first dose of that vaccine through the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will begin being distributed at the department's Bristol Dragway clinic on Monday, Jan. 26. First doses will continue to be given at the dragway as well, Moody said. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., no appointments required. Daily clinics will be dependent on vaccine availability.
Moody said that as of the end of the day this past Friday (Jan. 15), the Sullivan County Regional Health Department had administered 8,231 first doses, including the 1,400 Moderna. Exact numbers weren't yet in for the day when the Times News spoke with Moody on Tuesday, but he estimated about 700 doses had been given.
With the Kingsport Civic Auditorium devoted to only second doses of Moderna through Feb. 5, the health department will not be making any appointments for first doses there until after that date.
If you feel sick afterward
May said the CDC recommends people getting the vaccine not pre-medicate in anticipation of mild cold- or flu-like symptoms before getting either the first or second dose (which, he said, are exactly the same in content, amount, and method of giving), but to medicate as needed for symptoms if they do occur.
Daily update
The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Tuesday:
Statewide
• 40 new deaths and 2,027 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,470 deaths and 689,808 cases.
• 91% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 13 in the 81-plus group; 13 in the 71-80 group; seven in the 61-70 group; and seven in the 51-60 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Six new deaths and 121 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New cases by county: 38 in Washington; 28 in Sullivan; 19 in Hawkins; 17 in Greene; nine in Unicoi; six in Carter; and four in Johnson. Hancock had zero new cases reported.
• Active cases by county: 873 in Sullivan; 866 in Washington; 556 in Greene; 486 in Hawkins; 290 in Carter; 143 in Johnson; 141 in Unicoi; and 41 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 12.43% of the 11,986 new test results reported statewide Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 25.4% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.