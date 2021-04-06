BLOUNTVILLE — A local lawsuit against major pharmaceutical companies can advance after a Sullivan County judge denied a request from one of the companies to dismiss the nearly 4-year-old case, brought on behalf of local governments and victims of the opioid epidemic.
Endo, one of the companies named as a defendant in the lawsuit, had argued the original plaintiffs — 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus and other attorneys general from across the region — lacked subject matter jurisdiction.
On Monday, Sullivan County Chancellor E.G. Moody issued a ruling denying Endo’s claim, meaning what is referred to as the “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit can move forward.
Moody also ruled that Sullivan, Washington, and five other Northeast Tennessee counties can be substituted as plaintiffs in the suit. Other counties or municipalities that were named in the matter must notify the court within 30 days of their intentions to substitute.
Is the ruling a big deal?
“It’s big in that it allows the case to proceed,” Staubus told the Times News on Tuesday. “It’s very important because it means the lawsuit goes forward, and it’s not dismissed. If it had been dismissed, that’s the end of the lawsuit. This means we can go forward and we can ask for a trial.”
Staubus said he expects that request to be made during a court hearing on Thursday.
Staubus and the other DAs have joined legal counsel representing the plaintiffs.
From Moody’s order, filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court:
• Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure 17.01 is cited for establishing a legal standard. It reads, in part, “No action shall be dismissed on the ground that it is not prosecuted in the name of the real party in interest until a reasonable time has been allowed after objection for ratification or commencement by, or joinder or substitution of, the real party in interest.”
• “The court finds that the purpose of Rule 17.01 is to allow a case to be heard on the merits instead of being dismissed on a technicality.”
• “As an initial matter, there is no dispute that this court has subject matter jurisdiction to hear claims brought under the (Drug Dealer Liability Act), the DDLA claims of Baby Doe, or over DDLA claims brought by the counties and municipalities. Further, there is no dispute that since the filing of the original complaint in this matter in June 2017, it has been clear that this case has been brought on behalf of the counties and cities named in the Complaint. The only disputes in this case are whether: 1) the claims of the counties and municipalities must be dismissed forever because they were mistakenly brought by the district attorneys on their behalf (which Endo argues deprives this court of subject matter jurisdiction); and 2) whether substitution otherwise should be denied because of delay or some other factor. The court finds that these arguments are without merit.”
• “Second, Endo’s argument that Plaintiffs’ Motion for Substitution should fail because of the District Attorneys’ ‘strategic’ decisions is without merit. The court finds that the district attorneys made a bona fide, good faith mistake about their ability to ‘represent’ local governments under Tennessee (law). When the courts, as here, disagree as to standing, it strongly supports the position that it is a mistake of fact. The public policy reason to allow standing in a wrongful death case is not as strong as the public policy reason in this case since thousands of lives have been ruined, thousands of lives have been lost and the numbers are increasing daily.”
• “Third, the court finds that Plaintiffs moved for substitution a ‘reasonable time’ ... (and) it would be unreasonable to expect the local governments to file separate DDLA while every judicial decision prior to December 2020 was telling them that the district attorneys could litigate on their behalf. It would be fundamentally unfair to measure the time after Endo’s first objection since the court agreed with the plaintiffs.”
• “Lastly, this court finds that Endo’s argument that it will be prejudiced by the substitution of parties is without merit. The Court specifically gave Endo the opportunity to move for additional Rule 30.02(6) deposition testimony from the localities if it believed it needed more information. Endo did not do so. Endo had ample opportunity to obtain necessary discovery from the localities in this matter. Endo also argues that it would suffer prejudice by having to reopen damages expert discovery. For the reasons stated by the Plaintiffs, the court finds that argument unpersuasive as well. Finally, the court simply cannot credit Endo’s contention that ‘delay’ causes it prejudice, given Endo’s numerous efforts to delay the case and push off the trial.”
• “For all of these reasons, the Court hereby: (1) denies Endo’s Motion to Dismiss; (2) orders that the counties of Sullivan, Washington, Johnson, Unicoi, Carter, Hamblen, and Hancock are hereby substituted in this matter as Plaintiffs; and (3) orders that any other counties or municipalities that were named in this matter, notify the Court of their intention to substitute, if they choose, within 30 days of the entry of this order.”
The lawsuit, as filed in June 2017 in answer to the opioid epidemic and children born addicted to opioids (such as Baby Doe), demands judgment against the defendants for damages resulting from “breaches of statutory and common law.” According to the lawsuit, police departments, schools, DA offices, hospitals, doctors, insurance companies and taxpayers of the state will bear the cost of the opioid crisis for years to come. The suit seeks restitution from the companies and also seeks an injunction to stop “the flood of opioids” into Northeast Tennessee.
Originally, the suit listed prescription opioid producers Purdue Pharma L.P.; Purdue Pharma Inc.; The Purdue Frederick Co.; Mallinckrodt LLC; Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. as producer defendants. Since then, Purdue Pharma filed bankruptcy as part of a nationwide attempt to settle thousands of suits that followed Baby Doe’s lead. Mallinckrodt also filed bankruptcy. Endo remains active.