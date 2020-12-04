ROGERSVILLE — On Monday, Hawkins County surpassed or equaled its record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day for the fourth time in less than a month with 72.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Hawkins County’s previous highest single-day report of new cases was 51, which occurred on both Nov. 28 and Nov. 16.
As of Wednesday, there were 241 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawkins County during the previous week, and the week before there were 161, for a total of 402 new cases over the past two weeks. In the two weeks prior to that, there were 342 new cases in Hawkins County.
Since the pandemic began in March, the county has had 2,088 total cases, 35 COVID-19 associated deaths, 91 people hospitalized, and 1,829 cases that are inactive or recovered.
Rogersville City School virtual until Christmas break
As a result of the latest spike in new cases, Shane Bailey, Rogersville City School testing and attendance supervisor, announced Thursday that RCS will remain on a 100% virtual classroom schedule through Dec. 18, when Christmas vacation begins.
“We are hopeful we will have a COVID vaccine come out soon, and after the holidays will allow us the opportunity to resume school in a regular fashion,” Bailey said. “The (positive COVID-19) rate in Hawkins County is at an all-time high, and the Thanksgiving holiday is expected to create a spike in cases.”
Bailey added, “We feel it is better to maintain consistency in our current format rather than try to open and close school over the next few weeks. We know this has been a huge burden on our students and their families, and we will do our best to get back to in-person learning on Jan. 5, 2021.”
Hawkins schools to evaluate COVID-19 stats Friday
On Monday, the Hawkins County School System announced that due to COVID-19 related quarantines, it was unable to staff in-class instruction at the following sites for the remainder of this week: Bulls Gap School, Cherokee High School, Church Hill Elementary School, Hawkins Elementary School, Joseph Rogers Primary School, Mount Carmel Elementary School, and Surgoinsville Middle School.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Times News that as of Thursday the plan is for all schools to return to the four-day-per-week schedule next Monday, Dec. 7.
Hixson noted, however, that on Friday he and other administrators will be evaluating COVID statistics within the school system, after which a decision will be made if any schools can’t reopen Monday.
As of Thursday, there were 19 active COVID cases reported in the Hawkins County School System, resulting in 82 students and 45 staff under quarantine, although Hixson noted that many of those will be able to come back by Friday.
Among the Hawkins County schools with active cases are: three at Hawkins Elementary; five at Cherokee High School; two at the Central Office; and one each at Bulls Gap School, Joseph Rogers Primary, Church Hill Intermediate, Surgoinsville Middle, Mount Carmel Elementary, Clinch School, Surgoinsville Elementary, Pathways Alternative School and St. Clair Elementary.