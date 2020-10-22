ROGERSVILLE — Retired firefighter turned Hawkins County emergency services adviser Bill Killen took Hawkins County commissioners to task on Wednesday afternoon for not taking action on EMS recommendations that were presented one year ago.
Killen was a member of the County Commission’s EMS Exploratory Committee that was formed 18 months ago to study the county’s ambulance service and report back to the commission with recommendations.
Retired Rogersville physician Dr. Blaine Jones chaired the EMS Exploratory Committee, which was comprised of non-political representatives with healthcare and first responder backgrounds.
In October 2019, Jones presented the county commission with the Exploratory Committee’s findings, which stated Hawkins County needs nine ambulances operating 24/7 to provide adequate coverage to the population, as opposed to the five 24/7 ambulances currently operated by Hawkins County EMS.
“At times no ambulances are available in this county”
On Wednesday, Killen addressed the county commission’s Public Safety Committee (PSC), pointing out that there has been no action or discussion on the part of the commission over the past year regarding the Exploratory Committee recommendations, except to refer them to the (PSC).
Killen told the PSC, “Since that time, my survey of the minutes posted on the county website reflects no discussion or reference to the EMS report, or Dr. Jones’ recommendations at any of the county commission meetings, or this group. It was quoted that the county needs nine staffed ambulances to meet the needs of this county, and that was a year ago.”
Killen added, “The county awarded a franchise to an ambulance service that only staffs five ambulances, and we just heard that they’ve had a 13% increase in the past year (in calls taking patients out of county). The information that I have is that their ambulances have been tied up and at times there’s only been one, and at times no ambulances are available in this county.”
“I think you owe the county an apology”
PSC Chairman Dawson Fields had stated prior to Killen’s comments that his committee would be revisiting the EMS Exploratory Committee’s report.
Killen said his comments aren’t a negative reflection on Hawkins County EMS, but instead on the county, which has allowed an unsafe condition to continue with regards to ambulance coverage.
“You are responsible for that, not me,” Killen told the PSC. “We have a serious problem and the fact that the county has done nothing for a year, many of us on that (EMS Advisory) Committee feel like you’re thumbing your noses at us. I’m glad to hear you say you’re going to look at it and go back and revisit it.”
Killen added, “The members of the committee, and I’m not speaking for all of them, but the majority of them … they’re disgusted with the Hawkins County Commission’s lack of action, inaction and lack of understanding of the degree of lifesaving that’s at risk by the decisions this county has made. I think you owe the county an apology.”
“Ambulances are tied up longer than normal”
Fields said the PSC will not apologize.
“It’s not personal, and it’s nothing that we personally have done ourselves,” Fields said. “We had a pandemic hit and we were ordered to stop having meetings. We can say we’re sorry that we haven’t moved fast enough. We’re bankers for the county. That’s pretty much all we are, and we still have to depend on somebody who tells us what we can and cannot do.”
One EMS Exploratory recommendation that the county commission did act on was to support Hawkins County EMS with additional funding.
In the 2020-21 county budget approved in August, the commission included $275,000 to purchase two rebuilt ambulances not to exceed $275,000. Those ambulances will replace ambulances in the HCEMS fleet that have exceeded or are approaching 300,000 miles.
HCEMS director Jason Murrell told the PSC during Wednesday’s meeting that call volume is up for everyone, including his agency.
“We are seeing a lot more out-of-town transports, which means our ambulances are tied up a lot longer than they ordinarily would have been,” Murrell said. “We have seen a 13% increase in transports leaving the county versus this same time last year. That is why you are probably hearing that ambulances are tied up longer than normal.”
As for the two rebuilt ambulances that the county is paying for, Murrell said the company hasn’t been able to start on them yet due to the pandemic, and may not get to them before the end of the year.