Region AHEAD has launched a campaign to demonstrate support to workers battling to save lives during the most recent COVID outbreak.
The campaign will encourage donations to provide meals and gift cards to workers at facilities hit hardest in treating COVID patients, according to a press release issued by Region AHEAD.
“COVID infections have overwhelmed healthcare workers in our region again. Our Helping Heroes Campaign will demonstrate to them that we appreciate their tireless efforts to save lives,” said Andy Dietrich, an organizer of the Region AHEAD alliance.
“We are offering businesses and the public a way to donate to a fund that will purchase meals and gift cards from local businesses for these workers. Those donations will assist small businesses and restaurants around the region in their own recovery.”
Region Ahead has been an important catalyst for cooperation throughout the pandemic, according to Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. “Helping Heroes will support small businesses as we purchase meals and gift cards for deserving workers who are both physically and emotionally drained by their lifesaving efforts.”
The public and businesses can donate to the Helping Heroes Campaign by going to RegionAhead.com, where they can use a credit card to support the purchase of meals or gift cards. Or, if they choose, businesses can donate their own gift cards for everything from an oil change to a massage for a worker.
“Initially our focus will be toward workers at hospitals in the cities and towns hardest hit by COVID hospitalizations, including Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Greeneville and Abingdon, Va.,” said Beth Rhinehart, President and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. “If we receive sufficient donations, we hope to expand our support to other areas within our region and to other workers beyond those employed at hospitals.”
Dietrich said Region AHEAD’s mission since the start of the pandemic has been to work cooperatively across state and county borders to provide support to as many as possible.
“We are working with United Ways, regional businesses and the media across the region now to demonstrate that we can work together in important and powerful ways,” he said.
The Region AHEAD alliance was formed in early 2020 to address important issues affecting the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region. The organization’s initial push was to support local businesses and community groups under the name Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory.
The alliance raised more than $250,000 to support small businesses affected by the pandemic. A campaign encouraging residents to wear masks to prevent the growth in COVID deaths was likewise created by the alliance. The alliance was a catalyst for an additional campaign encouraging vaccinations funded by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Tennessee and organized by the First Tennessee Development District.
“I want to thank members of Region Ahead for preparing this campaign,” said Bob Cantler, President and CEO of the Johnson City, Jonesborough, Washington County Chamber of Commerce. “Please donate to the Helping Heroes Campaign today. Simply go to RegionAhead.com and donate.”
