Region AHEAD will show gratitude to first responders for their work during the COVID pandemic by giving them gift cards to local restaurants.
“We know that first responders, such as law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services workers, put themselves at risk by serving those in need during the pandemic,” said Andy Dietrich, the organizer of Region AHEAD. “We raised more than $55,000 in donations to provide free meals, free car washes for our health care heroes. We also organized special rallies outside hospitals to thank them. We want to follow that up by honoring first responders with gift cards for a free meal at locally owned restaurants.”
Dietrich said the organization raised an additional $22,500 to support first responders.
The gift cards will be made available to first responders in Carter, Sullivan, Greene, and Washington counties and Bristol, Virginia, over the next few days, Dietrich said.
In all, 2,054 are expected to receive a gift card for a meal.
Dietrich expressed thanks to the United Way of the East TN Highlands, the United Way Bristol TN/VA, the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Greene County United Way, NETWORKS, NETREP, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, Creative Energy, and ARO Creative Inc. for helping to make the fundraisers successful.
“It’s just another great example of how when we work together everyone wins,” he said.
“Our first responder effort will also support local restaurants who may still be struggling due to the pandemic,” noted Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber.
“While our donations are enough to provide free meals to first responders in some counties of Northeast Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia, we want to thank every first responder in our region,” said Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber. “With COVID cases again on the rise in the region, it is obvious that we need our health care and first responder workers even more in the coming days to address current and future COVID cases here. If you have not been vaccinated yet, do so. If you have been vaccinated, get your booster shot to reduce the demand on our region’s first responders and health care workers.”
“First responders play such an important role in the safety of our lives, and their sacrifices over the past 22 months should never be forgotten,” said Bob Cantler, president of the Johnson City/Washington County/Jonesborough Chamber of Commerce.
The $22,500 in donations for first responders was made possible by BrightRidge and Ballad Health.
The Region AHEAD alliance was formed in early 2020 to address important issues affecting the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region.