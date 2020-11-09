A record 472 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday in Northeast Tennessee, as the state's new cases also set a daily record at 5,919. Six of 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide were in the Northeast Tennessee.
That tipped Northeast Tennessee's pandemic death toll above 300 to 303. And the record 472 new cases pushed the region's total cases past 17,000 for the first time, to 17,005.
Another milestone: Carter County reached 2,000 total cases.
The new case numbers were based on 54,580 test results statewide, compared to Sunday, with a positive rate of 10.95%.
That is the second-highest number of new test results in a single day since COVID-19 tracking began in the state. The most new test results in a single day: 59,864 on June 12, when 786 new cases were reported.
On social media, the Tennessee Department of Health indicated the spike in new cases was due to "a combination of backlog and high percent positivity rate."
The "backlog" was caused by an upgrade to the department's reporting system last week, according to another post on a TDH social media account.
New deaths in the region, by county: one in Sullivan; one in Carter; two in Unicoi; one in Johnson; and one in Greene.
New cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 130 in Washington (4,525 total with 78 deaths); 128 in Sullivan (4,735 total with 65 deaths); 80 in Greene (2,271 total with 61 deaths); 54 in Carter (2,000 total with 39 deaths); 42 in Hawkins (1,462 total with 30 deaths); 26 in Unicoi (597 total with 12 deaths); and 12 in Johnson (1,287 total with 15 deaths). Zero new cases were reported in Hancock County (128 total with three deaths).
Statewide, the 15 new deaths and 5,919 new cases brought Tennessee's totals to 3,610 deaths (3,388 confirmed as COVID-19 and 222 probable) and 287,770 cases (269,747 confirmed as COVID-19 and 18,023 probable). Of the 287,770 total, 252,515 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
According to Ballad Health's daily COVID-19 scorecard on Monday: over the past week the positive rate in the system's 21-county service area is 15.9% and 63 COVID-19 deaths have occurred. As of Monday, 213 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ballad facilities, with 41 in ICU and 27 on ventilators. Ballad's scorecard indicated that as of Monday, since March 1 there have been 27,576 cases of COVID-19 and 505 COVID-19 deaths in its coverage area.
The 15 new deaths reported statewide Monday by age group: seven in the 81+ group; four in the 71-80 group; three in the 61-70 group; and one in the 51-60 group.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.