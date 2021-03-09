BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Older Citizens’ Mountain Laurel Cancer Support and Resource Center will use a $50,000 grant from The Rapha Foundation to provide cancer education in Wise County and the city of Norton.
The nonprofit Foundation’s grant — $25,000 in each of two years — will help Mountain Laurel continue its dual missions of educating the public on aspects of cancer and providing support, including physician-prescribed liquid nutrition, home-delivered meals, financial help, transportation and pharmacy assistance to cancer patients in MEOC’s service area.
“The Rapha Foundation board recognizes the importance this program plays in the health and well-being of our citizens and want to assist in the expansion of its educational component,” said Rapha Executive Director Mark Vanover. Additionally, we recognize the great work performed by MEOC and want to affirm our support of these programs and the people they serve.”
MLCC Coordinator Dianne Morris said she plans to use the Rapha grant to focus on education about the human papillomavirus vaccination. HPV infection is linked to six different types of cancer in men and women, including cervical cancer.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the vaccine as part of routine immunizations for girls and boys at age 11 or 12. The CDC also recommends the vaccine for everyone through age 26 if not previously adequately vaccinated.
In Virginia, the vaccine is an immunization requirement for public school attendance for girls. However, Morris said, from fall 2019 to the end of 2020, only 35.47% of boys and girls combined in Wise County and Norton received the vaccine. The national goal of HPV vaccinations is 80%.
Morris said she plans to partner with the University of Virginia’s Master of Public Health program to develop education resources and engage with other public health professionals. She added that she hopes to discuss a possible HPV education program with the Wise County and Norton school systems.