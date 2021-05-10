WISE — ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine and the Health Wagon will partner in a program to give medical students experience in rural health care starting this summer.
Health Wagon Executive Director Teresa Tyson said Thursday that the partnership, funded through a grant from the Columbus Phipps Foundation, will allow 16 third-year medical students to serve rotations at the Health Wagon’s Clintwood clinic.
Lodging and a stipend for travel and food will be provided through the foundation, Tyson said, and the program will expose the students to aspects of serving a rural population.
“ETSU has worked with us on local health fairs for many years,” Tyson said, “and we value the innovative partnership we’ve had with the university and Quillen. This will give the students hands-on exposure to what vulnerable populations face with access to health care.”
“The Columbus Phipps Foundation is pleased to assist the Health Wagon with funding to make it possible for a partnership between the Health Wagon and East Tennessee Medical School to provide Dickenson County with additional medical personnel,” said foundation Director Paul Buchanan.
Tyson said rural residents with poor or no insurance often face inequities such as prescription costs and the ability to afford medical tests that people with better insurance might not encounter.
“It really shows them you have to have good people and decision-making skills,” Tyson said, “and it teaches how to better assist those patients on the front end who may not have good access to care.”
Besides the rural health care exposure, Tyson said the program also gives students a chance to consider if working in rural areas is a good option for them.
“Besides the education aspect, this program includes a recruitment aspect,” Tyson said. “The end goal is that some of these students may enjoy working in this area and decide they want to practice here once they complete medical school.”
“This grant from the Columbus Phipps Foundation has made it possible for our medical students to experience true health care shortage areas that would have not otherwise been possible,” said Dr. Tom Kincer, Quillen’s associate dean for Rural and Community Programs, “and hopefully will open their hearts and minds to serving the rural Appalachian areas.”