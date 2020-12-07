BIG STONE GAP — Virginia’s governor has called out Southwest Virginia for not doing it enough. State health officials have posted billboards asking people to do it. College leaders in the region are saying how important it is to do it.
“It” is what health officials and government leaders have asked since the spring of 2020 — wear a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Along U.S. 23 and Alternate Route 58 in the LENOWISCO Health District, the Virginia Department of Health has posted the message on billboards; “How to show (Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton) that you care” with a picture of an adult or child wearing a face mask.
The billboard campaign stems from Gov. Ralph Northam’s public concerns in late November over rising COVID-19 case incidences, test positivity rates and hospitalization rates in Southwest Virginia. Along with limiting public gatherings from 250 to 25 people and mandating mask wearing for Virginians age 5 and older in public indoor spaces, Northam last week also said that health officials in the region had pointed to many people ignoring mask wearing guidelines and socializing in groups after school or work as major factors in community spread in the region.
In the LENOWISCO Health District since Dec. 1, state health data showed the district added 334 cases and six deaths in seven days of reports. Wise County added 122 cases in those seven days while Scott County saw 112 new reported cases, Lee County 99 cases and Norton 12 cases.
Scott County saw four of the six deaths reported in the district Dec. 1-7, with Wise and Lee counties each seeing one death.
When it comes to the rate of positive nasal swab COVID-19 test results — accepted by state and national health experts as the most accurate of available tests — in the LENOWISCO Health District, that number has climbed from 14.3% to 22.4% in the same seven-day period.
“I’m glad to endorse wearing masks,” said LENOWISCO Health District Director Dr. Sue Cantrell. “We continue to look at the science supporting wearing a mask over both the nose and mouth when it public, indoors or outdoors. It reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19.”
Cantrell said that wearing a mask works both ways, protecting the wearer from catching the disease and from possibly transmitting it to others.
“These are the small things that can make a big difference in our communities,” Cantrell said. “Wearing masks, watching distance and washing hands correctly and often can put our case numbers and health on a better, lower trajectory.”
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College have also collaborated on a minute-and-nine-second “Wear Because You Care” video clip in which UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry and MECC President Kristen Westover make the plea for the community to wear their masks.
“It just started as a conversation between Kristen Westover and us,” Henry said on Monday, “and we thought it was a good idea since both colleges serve Wise County and we bring in students from across the region and the state.”
“As it gets colder and people start to move inside, there’s more of a chance that we can spread the disease,” Westover said. “Wearing a mask and social distancing, it’s just the responsible and thoughtful thing to do.”
Henry said Westover and she both want to stress to the Southwest Virginia community how important mask wearing is in helping control COVID-19 spread and infections.
“At first, we were worried about resistance by students to wearing masks, but they’ve been very compliant,” Henry said. “When I’m out around campus, I see students wearing them indoors. When I’m outside, students are wearing them when they’re near others. When they’re distant from others outside, they’ll see people approaching them and are good about pulling their masks over their face.”
Westover agreed with Henry that the problem their colleges face is not spread on their respective campuses but students and staff encountering infected people off-campus.
“Most of our students and staff who do contract it are getting it out in the community,” Westover said.
Since UVA Wise is also a residential campus, Henry said, prevalence testing of staff and students and isolation in reserved dormitory areas have helped keep infection rates low on campus. Non-symptomatic cases have been detected early and quarantined, she said, and revamping classroom spaces and providing masks and sanitizer also have helped mitigate COVID-19 presence.
“It’s not a political thing,” Westover said of encouraging mask wearing. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s a small inconvenience to protect those you love and yourself.”