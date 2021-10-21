KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is holding an online family engagement event on the COVID-19 vaccination soon expected to become available for children 5 to 12.
The event will be live streamed starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 on the KCS YouTube Channel called KPTSchools.
The event will feature Dr. C. Buddy Creech, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program, and Edie Carell Johnson, chairman and professor in the Department of Pediatrics Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The host will be KCS Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse.
The purpose of this family engagement event is to provide medical research and information to KCS families and viewers regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. After Cheech's information session, Moorhouse will moderate a question and answer discussion session with Creech.
Questions for Creech related to COVID-19 can be submitted to info@k12k.com prior to and during the live streamed event.
For more information on Vanderbilt University Medical Center go online to https://www.vumc.org/main/home. To learn more about Dr. C. Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, FPIDS, read his online biography at https://www.vumc.org/vvrp/person/c-buddy-creech-md-mph.