After fighting a severe case of COVID-19 for nearly three months, Rusty Verran has finally won the battle.
Verran, an Elizabethton resident and associate pastor of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church in Bluff City, returned home last week after spending 11 weeks in medical facilities, often fighting for his life. For him and his family, his recovery is nothing short of a miracle.
“He was just barely hanging on until we started seeing improvement, but we had some really dark days, just staying home praying for him and just preparing to lose him,” said Debbie Verran, Rusty’s wife. “One minute in your mind you’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to plan a funeral,’ and then the next minute, ‘No, I’m not going there; I’m not going to do that.’ It was a roller coaster of emotions. We just didn’t know what was going to happen.”
A hard-fought battle
Rusty tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 23 after catching it from his wife, who caught it at her workplace. And while his wife and daughter, Ashley, had less severe forms of the illness, Rusty was a different story.
“The third day, he started to feel shortness of breath, and his oxygen level was starting to dip down to 89-91%,” Ashley said. “So that’s when we took him (to the hospital), and they said pneumonia had developed and it was pretty bad. So that’s when it started for him.”
Rusty was admitted to Johnson City Medical Center on Thanksgiving Day, and by that evening he had already declined. He was on 100% high-flow oxygen for five days before being put on a ventilator. A couple of days later, Rusty’s kidneys started failing.
“When he went into septic shock, that was the first time I had got to see him since he’d been in the hospital, because they called us over there and told us that he wouldn’t make it, or it didn’t look like he was going to make it,” Ashley said. “We just asked that they continue to do everything that they could for him … and God pulled him through that, and that was very unlikely for someone to pull through that.”
A few days later, Rusty improved enough to move out of the COVID-19 ICU unit and into the regular ICU. But after changing from 24-hour kidney dialysis to a less frequent treatment, Rusty developed metabolic acidosis, a condition in which too much acid accumulates in the body, and respiratory acidosis, which occurs when the lungs can’t remove enough of the carbon dioxide produced by the body.
“At that point, he kind of plummeted pretty quick that day, and we were given a choice to just let him go on or try to re-ventilate him,” Debbie said. “Of course, we couldn’t stand the thought to let him go on, so we had them put him back on the ventilator a second time. So he was back on that for two or three weeks, with kidney dialysis 24 hours again, until they got him stabilized and got the acidosis kind of settled down.”
From there, Rusty began to show more signs of improvement. He was weaned off the ventilator, and though he developed a GI bleed that sent him back to the ICU, he eventually stabilized and got the OK to return home.
“The journey for this was like a roller coaster ride,” Debbie said. “It was like every day, if there was an improvement one day, the next day something else was going wrong. It was that way the entire time, basically, for the first six weeks before things started improving and moving in the right direction with him.”
A warm welcome
When Rusty returned home on Feb. 15, he was surprised to find that 200 to 300 people had pulled along the side of the road leading to his house, all showing their love and support. Among them were members of his church, who had been praying for him every night for six weeks, and police officers Rusty had worked with before becoming a pastor.
“It surprised me, people and business owners and neighbors and people from the church,” Rusty said. “You really don’t know how much you’re loved until you see something like that.”
For now, Rusty is focused on getting his strength back after so many weeks on bedrest. After that, he hopes to continue following his passion for ministry.
“He has a big heart and love for people,” Debbie said. “Ministry is what God put him here for, and now I’m certain he’s not finished with him yet.”