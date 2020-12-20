Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case topped 90, with one new death in the region, according to the state's data report on Sunday. The new death was in Scott County.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 94 cases for totals of 4,215 and 105 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 42 cases for totals of 1,272 and 26 deaths. Scott County had 14 cases for 1,090 and 26 deaths.
Wise County had 34 cases for 1,724 and 53 deaths. Norton had four new cases for 129 cases and zero deaths.
Statewide, the VDH reported 3,876 new cases and seven deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 306,848 cases and 4,650 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday's VDH report was 4,646,208 of 8.63 million residents, or 53.83%. For nasal swab testing only, 3,937,968 people have been tested to date, or 45.63%. In the LENOWISCO district, 29,679 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 34.32%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report rose 19.2% to 20.9%. The statewide positivity rate rose from 11.4% to 11.5%.
Red Onion State Prison remained steady with 24 inmate cases and five active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and increased to seven active staff/contractor cases, up from six on Saturday. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and two active staff/contractor case.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as increasing, with daily case numbers having increased for 90 days. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as decreasing based on a decrease in that measure for 14 days.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee County Schools and Norton City Schools were ranked at highest risk, Wise County Schools were ranked higher risk, and Scott County Schools were ranked at lower risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 for an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.