The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Sunday, Feb. 14:
Statewide
• 31 new deaths and 1,347 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 10,933 deaths and 757,418 cases.
• 722,598, or 95%, of those cases were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 16 in the 71-80 group; six in the 61-70 group; seven in the 81-plus group; and two in the 51-60 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• One new death and 99 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: one in Washington.
• New cases by county: 55 in Sullivan; 13 in Carter; 10 in Hawkins; eight in Washington; five in Greene; four in Unicoi; three in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 378 in Sullivan; 262 in Washington; 206 in Hawkins; 165 in Greene; 146 in Carter; 34 in Johnson; 29 in Unicoi; and 15 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 7.40% of the 14,674 new test results reported statewide Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: As of Friday, 14.0% over the prior seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.