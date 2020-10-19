One new COVID-19 death and 318 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee. The new death increased Greene County's pandemic death toll to 50, and the eight-county region's total to 202. The 318 new cases brought the region's total to 11,918.
New cases, by county: 89 in Washington (3,080 total, with 43 deaths); 85 in Sullivan (3,188 total, with 44 deaths); 64 in Greene (1,556 total, with 50 deaths); 26 in Johnson County (1,104 total, with six deaths); 19 in Hawkins (1,099 total, with 23 deaths); 18 in Unicoi (364 total, with one death); 17 in Carter (1,415 total, with 32 deaths); and zero in Hancock (112 total, with three deaths).
Hancock County, with two, was the only county where active cases did not increase.
Active cases otherwise, by county: 656 in Sullivan; 454 in Washington; 266 in Greene; 162 in Hawkins; 129 in Carter; 84 in Johnson; and 65 in Unicoi.
Statewide, 13 new deaths and 3,317 new cases brought Tennessee's totals to 2,922 deaths (2,789 confirmed and 133 probable) and 232,061 cases (220,566 confirmed and 11,495 probable). Of the 232,061 total cases, 205,832 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 42,410 new test results, compared to Sunday, with a positive rate of 8.31%.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health