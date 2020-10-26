One new COVID-19 death and 259 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee, bringing the eight county region's pandemic totals to 221 deaths and 13,700 cases.
Statewide, 32 new deaths and 2,279 new cases brought Tennessee's totals to 3,163 deaths (2,999 confirmed as COVID-19 and 164 probable) and 249,866 cases (236,518 confirmed as COVID-19 and 13,348 probable). Of the 249,866 cases (confirmed and probable combined), 219,230 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new death reported in Northeast Tennessee was in Carter County. Washington County had the most new cases reported in the region, and Sullivan County held its rankings as most total cases in the region, most active cases in the region, and sixth out of 95 counties in the state for active case count.
The region's numbers, broken down by county, as of Monday:
• Sullivan County had 56 new cases, 932 active cases, 3,819 total cases, with 46 deaths. Counties, statewide, that ranked higher than Sullivan County in number of active cases: Shelby, 2,796; Davidson, 2,437; Knox, 1,288; Rutherford, 1,217; and Hamilton, 1009.
• Washington County had 93 new cases, 676 active cases, 3,569 total cases, with 51 deaths.
• Greene County had 62 new cases, 353 active cases, 1,812 total cases, with 52 deaths.
• Carter County had seven new cases, 204 active cases, 1,563 total cases, with 34 deaths.
• Hawkins County had 17 new cases, 186 active cases, 1,226 total cases, with 25 deaths.
• Unicoi County had 15 new cases, 110 active cases, 433 total cases, with three deaths.
• Johnson County had 7 new cases, 98 active cases, 1,157 total cases, with seven deaths.
• Hancock County had two new cases, eight active cases, 121 total cases, with three deaths.
The new numbers were based on 22,618 new test results, compared to Sunday, with a postive rate of 11.04%.
The 32 new deaths reported statewide, by age group: nine in the 81+ group; nine in the 71-80 group; nine inthe 61-70 group; and five in the 51-60 group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 26, 2020.