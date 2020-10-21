One new COVID-19 death and 168 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee. The new death was in Sullivan County. Sullivan County had 73 new cases, bringing its pandemic total to 3,321 (with 46 deaths).
New cases reported for the region's other seven counties: 50 in Washington (3,182 total); 12 in Hawkins (1,117 total); 11 in Carter (1,439 total); 10 in Greene (1,575 total); six in Unicoi (373 total); six in Johnson (1,115 total); and zero in Hancock (112 total).
The eight-county region's total increased to 12,234 total cases and 209 total deaths.
Sullivan County continued to have the largest number of active cases. Active cases by county, as of Wednesday: 679 in Sullivan; 476 in Washington; 239 in Greene; 151 in Hawkins; 133 in Carter; 82 in Johnson; 70 in Unicoi; and one in Hancock.
Statewide, 19 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,292 new COVID-19 cases were reported. Tennessee's total deaths increased by only 18, to 2,970 (2,834 confirmed as COVID-19 and 136 probable), because a case previously reported by the state as COVID-19 was removed. Tennessee's total cases reached 235,861 (223,867 confirmed as COVID-19 and 11,994 probable).
Of that 235,861 figure for total cases, 210,243 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 19,210 new test results statewide, compared to Tuesday, with a positive rate of 11.78%.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health