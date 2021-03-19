The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Friday, March 19:
Statewide
• 28 new deaths and 1,997 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 11,709 deaths and 798,621 cases.
• 97% of total cases (773,817) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: eight in the 81-plus group; seven in the 71-80 group; nine in the 61-70 group; two in the 51-60 group; one in the 31-40 group; and one in the zero-10 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• One new death (in Hawkins County) and 119 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New cases by county: 48 in Sullivan; 39 in Washington; 15 in Carter; seven in Hawkins; five in Greene; two in Unicoi; two in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 349 in Sullivan; 222 in Washington; 105 in Hawkins; 67 in Greene; 64 in Carter; 26 in Unicoi; 16 in Johnson; and nine in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 6.07% of the 26,165 new test results reported statewide Friday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: As of Friday, 13.6% over the prior seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area.
Vaccinations
Numbers of vaccine doses given by county, to date, in Northeast Tennessee, (and percentage of that county’s population who have completed doses), according to the TDH website as updated on Friday:
Sullivan — 60,996 doses (16.03%)
Hawkins — 17,514 (11.36%)
Washington — 56,069 (17.09%)
Carter — 17,129 (11.78%)
Unicoi — 7,767 (17.25%)
Johnson — 5,169 (11.54%)
Greene — 23,939 (13.27%)
Hancock — 1,996 (12.03%)
Population based on 2019 figures.