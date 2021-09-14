By J.H. OSBORNE
BLOUNTVILLE — District Attorney General Barry Staubus said judicial system and government officials from across the region will gather Wednesday to discuss possibly creating an addiction treatment facility with the estimated $21 million settlement from the Sullivan Baby Doe opioid lawsuit.
Staubus said the meeting, in Jonesborough, is expected to focus on gauging interest in such a joint effort from the localities involved in the settlement.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at The Kitchen at the Meadows Farm, 170 John France Road.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said he would be attending. So did Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable.
District Attorneys General Ken Baldwin, Barry Staubus, and Dan Armstrong (First, Second and Third Judicial Districts, respectively) originally filed the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit on June 13, 2017.
Defendants initially included: Purdue Pharma L.P. and its related companies; Mallinckrodt PLC; Endo Pharmaceuticals; a pill mill doctor; and other convicted opioid dealers. By the time a $35 settlement was reached in late July, only Endo remained.
The suit is commonly referred to as the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit after a specific child with neonatal abstinence syndrome. Other plaintiffs included nine Northeast Tennessee counties and multiple cities.
The agreement is the largest any plaintiffs have reached with opioid producers Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals.
After legal fees and Baby Doe’s portion of the settlement, an estimated $21 million will be left to be divided among the counties and cities that signed on as plaintiffs.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a copy of the settlement had not been filed in Kingsport Law Court, and Sullivan County and Kingsport officials said they have not been told how the $21 million is to be divided. City and county officials also said they have received no payments.
There are no strings on how each locality chooses to use its share of the settlement.
Venable said the region’s No. 1 need is an addiction treatment facility, but he doesn’t think the settlement money would be able to fund one in the long term.
“The state will have to do that,” Venable said. “That takes millions of dollars a year to run.”
Venable said he will ask for a list of all the existing addiction treatment providers in the region.
“All the money combined could make a significant effort in addiction treatment. But that decision is not being made at this meeting. I see this an informational session for those of us who gather. We’ll take any proposals back to our governing bodies.”
