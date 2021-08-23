FILE- In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, students, teachers, administrators and counselors listen as principal Malik Lewis, second from left, teaches them a history lesson at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York. All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials said Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, as the nation's largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.