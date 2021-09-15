JOHNSON CITY — Though Ballad Health's COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined slightly from their peak of 413 last week, hospital officials cautioned Wednesday that we're "nowhere close to being out of the woods just yet."
"We don't know if 413 is going to be our highest number," Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. "As of right now, we don't think it will be because we are seeing a pretty steady number of positive cases across the region.
"So, judging by the testing and by the total number of cases we're seeing, we expect that will go back over 400 in the coming weeks here."
Deaton noted that before the winter surge reached its peak in January, the curve flattened for a few days before increasing again, and he said there are peaks and valleys with surges, "and we see, many times, that the peaks are being fueled by people who are not vaccinated and have not had COVID-19 before."
While down from last week, hospitalizations have increased over the past two days — up from 388 to 396 as of Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 104 are in intensive care and 79 are on ventilators. The number of children hospitalized dropped to one on Wednesday, though there are three pregnant women hospitalized with the virus.
There were 259 others being treated through Ballad's safer-at-home program.
While hospitalizations this week fell short of last week's projections of between 444 and 642 by Tuesday, Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift stressed that the current surge hasn't ended.
"We truly are nowhere close to being out of the woods just yet," Swift said. "Our team members are exhausted. They're witnessing horrible sickness and death every single day, and it's hard because it's preventable."
Ninety-two percent of those hospitalized with the coronavirus are not fully vaccinated, as are 98% of ICU patients and 97% of patients on ventilators.
"It doesn't have to be this way," Swift said. "We can turn the tide today if we get everyone vaccinated who is able to get the shot."
Ballad's modeling for this week projects hospitalizations will fall somewhere between 351 and 532 by next Tuesday and increase to between 369 and 557 on Oct. 2. Deaton said it's encouraging that the range between the low- and high-end estimates isn't as big as in the past, and he is hopeful that the number of hospitalizations will remain near or below the low-end estimates going forward.
Over the past week, a record 8,002 new cases were reported across the hospital system's 21-county service area, though Deaton said many of those were likely previous cases that had not yet been reported and estimated the actual week-over-week increase in new cases is about 15%.
"We're very thankful that we're seeing a flattening. It does give our team members some relief that's out there," Deaton said. "I'm afraid we will see an increase again because just the number of cases we're seeing."