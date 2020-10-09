Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 cases top 10,000

Northeast Tennessee had 155 new COVID-19 cases but no new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, bringing the eight-county region's totals to 10,143 cases and 183 deaths.
The 155 new cases, reported by county: 59 in Sullivan County (2,581 total, with 35 deaths); 33 in Washington County (2,623 total, with 39 deaths); 20 in Greene County (1,288 total, with 48 deaths); 18 in Hawkins County (940 total, with 22 deaths); 15 in Carter County (1,282 total, with 31 deaths); and 10 in Johnson County (1,019 total, with four deaths).
Unicoi County had zero new cases (300 total, with one death). And Hancock County had zero new cases (110 total, with three deaths).
Statewide, 27 new deaths and 1,556 new cases were reported, bringing Tennessee's totals to 2,732 deaths and 211,003 cases (191,651 of which were listed as "inactive/recovered").
The 27 new deaths, statewide, by age group: nine in the 81-plus group (930 total); 11 in the 71-80 group (813 total); four in the 61-70 group (543 total); two in the 51-60 group (272 total); and one in the 41-50 group (112 total). Total deaths in other age groups: 38 in the 31-40 group; 19 in the 21-30 group; one in the 11-20 group; and four in the 0-10 group.
As of Friday: on the case count, the 211,003 figure represented 201,530 "confirmed" cases, plus 9,473 "probable" cases; and on the death count, the 2,732 figure represented 2,614 "confirmed" and 118 "probable" as COVID-19.
New case numbers were based on 26,790 new test results, compared to Thursday, with a positive rate of 6.04%.
Source: The Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 9, 2020.