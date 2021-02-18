Northeast Tennessee reported nine new novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths on Thursday, the fourth-highest reported death toll this month.
It’s the first time more than two deaths have been reported in nearly a week, and is the most since 10 were reported on Feb. 10. Overall deaths have been trending downward since the end of January, with last week’s reported death toll the lowest since late November.
New deaths were reported in Carter (3), Sullivan (4) and Washington (2) counties. There have been 973 total deaths reported in the region’s eight counties.
Statewide there were 72 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, the most since last Friday. The state’s new deaths have also declined in recent days, with last week’s death toll of 367 reaching less than 45% of the prior week’s record total.
Other data notes:
- The state reported 998 new infections on Thursday, the third consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 new reported cases — the longest such streak in five months. Over the past seven days, the state averaged 1,326.5 new cases per day, the lowest rate since early October.
- Northeast Tennessee tallied 103 new cases: Carter 15; Greene 10; Hancock one; Hawkins 19; Johnson -2; Sullivan 29; Unicoi five; Washington 26.
- The region’s active case count fell by eight, though active cases rose in three counties: Hawkins (+6), Unicoi (+1) and Washington (+3).
• Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day test positivity rate fell back below 10%, with 9.42% of the region’s tests coming back positive in the past week.
NET by the numbers
Cases: 49,145 (+103). Last seven days: 864
New cases by county: Carter 15, Greene 10, Hancock 1, Hawkins 19, Johnson -2, Sullivan 29, Unicoi 5, Washington 26.
New cases among school-age children: 13
Active cases: 1,085 (-8)
Active cases by county: Carter 122, Greene 132, Hancock 9, Hawkins 170, Johnson 21, Sullivan 349, Unicoi 43, Washington 239.
New tests: 1,200 (8.75% positivity rate)
New hospitalizations: 4. Last seven days: 34 Deaths: 973 (+9). Last seven days: 24
Tennessee by the numbers
Cases: 761,301 (+998)
New tests: 10,515 (8.34% positivity)
Deaths: 11,057 (+72)
Active cases: 18,453 (-1,267)
Inactive cases: 731,791 (+2,162)
Current hospitalizations: 1,108 (-25)