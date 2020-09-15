By J.H. OSBORNE
Northeast Tennessee had 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report Tuesday, more than half of which were in Johnson County, where the Northeast Correctional Complex is located.
That state prison has had 81 inmates test positive (including 25 listed as recovered) and 56 workers test positive (36 returned to work), as of Sept. 14, the latest date for which data is available from the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
Northeast Tennessee had three new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, one in Washington County and two in Greene County, bringing the eight-county region’s total deaths to 134 since the pandemic began.
From the state’s report:
• New/total cases, statewide: 957/175,231.
• New/total cases, Northeast Tennessee: 89/7,764.
• New/total deaths, statewide: 30/2,127.
• Johnson County’s numbers: 49 new cases; 610 total cases; two deaths, total, and 173 active cases (up from 130 on Monday).
• Washington County’s numbers: 18 new cases and one new death; 2,025 total cases; 26 deaths, total; and 210 active cases (down from 214 on Monday).
• Greene County’s numbers: eight new cases and two new deaths; 1,018 total cases; 32 deaths, total; and 84 active cases (down from 105 on Monday).
• Sullivan County’s numbers: seven new cases; 1,963 total cases; 31 deaths, total; and 150 active cases (down from 168 on Monday).
• Carter County’s numbers: two new cases; 1,067 total cases; 26 deaths, total; and 92 active cases (down from 100 on Monday).
• Hawkins County’s numbers: two new cases; 718 total cases; 14 deaths, total; and 24 active cases (down from 27 on Monday).
• Unicoi County’s numbers: two new cases; 258 total cases; one death, total; and 23 active cases (down from 27 on Monday).
• Hancock County’s numbers: one new case; 105 total cases; two deaths; and six active cases (down from seven on Monday).
• The state’s report was based on results from 22,384 new tests compared to Monday, and the daily positive rate was 4.69% (down from 7.15% Monday and 8.68% on Sunday).
The largest increases in new cases by age group were: 159 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 147 in the 51- to 60-year-old range; 146 in the 31- to 40-year-old range; 128 in the 41- to 50-year-old range; and 120 in the 11- to 20-year-old range.