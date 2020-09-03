Northeast Tennessee’s COVID-19 cases increased by 137 on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update, and 70 of those were in Sullivan County.
The total for the eight-county region since pandemic tracking began: 6,832. Deaths in the region now total 93 after the addition of a death in Greene County.
Statewide, 1,715 new cases were reported, for a pandemic total of 159,546. Deaths in Tennessee increased by 18, bringing the pandemic total to 1,815.
Of the 1,715 new cases, the largest increase by age group was 323 in the 11- to 20-year-old range. Second in number of new cases for the day was the 21- to 30-year-old age range, accounting for 301 of the 1,715 new cases.
The state health department unveiled a new reporting format with its daily update on Thursday and corrected “discrepancies in county location for about 1,700 cases.” A change was also made in how cases are classified as active, inactive, or recovered.
Some of the resulting shifts in case numbers are apparent in the county-by-county numbers within Northeast Tennessee:
Sullivan County increased from 1,730 cases to 1,800 (with 26 deaths). Active cases in the county dropped from 453 to 425.
Washington County decreased from 1,812 cases to 1,766 (with 13 deaths). Active cases in the county dropped from 906 to 217.
Hawkins County increased by one case, from 679 to 680 (with 13 deaths). Active cases in the county dropped from 438 to 41.
Carter County increased from 866 cases to 953 (with 19 deaths). Active cases in the county dropped from 607 to 145.
Unicoi County decreased from 232 cases to 230 cases (with one death). Active cases in the county dropped from 139 to 25.
Johnson County increased from 427 cases to 428 (with one death). Active cases in the county dropped from 294 to 37.
Greene County increased from 857 cases to 878 (with 18 deaths). Active cases in the county dropped from 539 to 140.
Hancock County increased from 92 cases to 97 (with two deaths). Active cases in the county dropped from 62 to two.
Five of the eight counties in Northeast Tennessee have experienced a decline in the average number of new cases per day for the latest 14-day reporting period, compared to the prior 14 days.
Washington County went from 28.1 to 20.6. Hawkins County went from 14.1 to 4.9. Unicoi County went from 3.5 to 2.6. Johnson County went from 10.1 to 4.4. And Greene County went from 17.9 to 15.1.
Hancock County stayed even with an average of 0.7 cases per day during both 14-day periods.
Carter County increased from 15.4 to 18.9.
And Sullivan County, which had an outbreak in its county jail, saw its average cases per day increase from 23.8 to 40.9.
The state department of health issued a press release on Thursday afternoon announcing the changes to its online daily reports, describing the new format as improving how some metrics are calculated and reflecting “evolving knowledge of the pandemic.”
“We’re pleased to be adding new reports to help support rapid public health actions in Tennessee communities,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “We also want to promote data transparency and help Tennesseans understand the reason case counts for some counties will change as we correct information based on their addresses.”
The new format includes figures for “inactive/recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “recovered” cases. “Inactive/recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date (or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date).
“This will more closely align with what is now understood about the infec- tious period of COVID- 19, as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days,” the press release states, in part. “Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.”