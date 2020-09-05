The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,765 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the state's pandemic total to 162,362 cases and 1,862 deaths.
Northeast Tennessee's numbers climbed by 125 cases and one death, for a total of 7,010 cases and 100 deaths across the eight-county region since the pandemic began.
The COVID-19 death reported in the region Saturday was in Greene County, which also saw 25 new cases of the disease, bringing its totals to 915 cases and 19 deaths.
Sullivan County retained its spot as the Northeast Tennessee county with the highest number of cases, at 1,837 (17 new cases reported Saturday), with 26 deaths.
Washington County had the largest daily increase in cases, rising by 46 for a total not far behind Sullivan County at 1,819. Washington County has had 14 total deaths.
Carter County had 21 new cases, for totals of 980 cases and 24 deaths.
Hawkins County had seven new cases, for totals of 691 cases and 13 deaths.
Johnson County had five new cases, for totals of 435 cases and one death.
Unicoi County had three new cases, for totals of 235 cases and on death.
Hancock County had one new case, for totals of 98 cases and two deaths.
Of the 1,765 new cases reported statewide Saturday, the largest increase by age group was 371 in the 11- to 20-year-old range. The second largest increase by age group was 335 cases in the 21- to 30-year-old range.
The state reported 26,997 new tests conducted, with a positive rate of 7.27%.
Locally, the average positive rate for tests conducted over the last seven days ranged from 5.1 to 19.9%. The breakdown: Carter County, 18.6%; Greene County, 15.6%; Hawkins, 6.2%; Hancock County, 7.4 %; Johnson County, 19.9%; Sullivan County, 14.8%; Unicoi County, 5.1%; and Washington County, 8%.