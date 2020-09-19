There were 45 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported Saturday for the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region.
The death, which brings the region's total to 148, was reported in Hancock County. That brought the county's total deaths to three. Hancock County's number of cases remained at 106, with six listed as active.
Northeast Tennessee's total cases reached 8,110.
Washington County continued to have the most cases in the region, at 2,123, including 16 reported Saturday. That was the largest increase in new cases for the day among the eight counties. The county has had 32 deaths and its active cases dropped from 232 to 227.
Sullivan County is No. 2 in total cases (2,038), had the second-largest increase in new cases in the region (12), and has had 31 deaths. Its active cases dropped from 153 to 139.
Hawkins County had five new cases, bringing its total to 747. It has had 16 deaths, and its active cases increased from 42 to 43.
Greene County had four new cases, bringing its total to 1,079. It has had 36 deaths, and its active cases dropped from 103 to 93.
Unicoi County also had four new cases, bringing its total to 274. It has had one death, and its active cases increased from 27 to 29.
Carter County and Johnson County each had two new cases. Carter County's total cases reached 1,108, and it has had 29 deaths. Carter's active cases dropped from 94 to 91. Johnson County's total cases reached 635, and it has had two deaths. Johnson's active cases dropped from 179 to 72.
Since Friday, results of 23,609 new tests were recorded statewide, with a daily positive rate of 4.44%.
Statewide there were 942 new cases and 20 new deaths, bringing the total cases in Tennessee to 181,439 and total deaths to 2,216.
The largest increases in new cases by age group were: 200 in the 11- to 20-year-old range; 186 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 132 in the 31- to 40-year-old range; 124 in the 41- to 50-year-old range; 117 in the 51- to 60-year-old range; 71 in the 71- to 80-year-old range; and 65 in the 61- to 70-year-old range.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health's daily COVID-19 report, Sept. 19, 2020; TDH Epidemiology and Surveillance Data, Sept. 19, 2020.