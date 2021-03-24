Vaccine Line

Motorists wait to receive a vaccine Wednesday at Freedom Hall, where workers have now administered 10,000 vaccinations.

 By David Floyd Press Staff Writer dfloyd@johnsoncitypress.com

The Northeast Regional Health Office expanded vaccine eligibility to all adults, beginning Wednesday, March 24. 

Anyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine, regardless of any pre-existing conditions. The NRHO oversees health departments in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties. 

The move to expand vaccine eligibility comes after Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday that every adult in the state would be eligible no later than April 5. The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced it would be expanding eligibility on Tuesday, going into effect today. 

Visit vaccinate.tn.gov to schedule an appointment, or call (423) 979-4689 if you need assistance. 