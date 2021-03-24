The Northeast Regional Health Office expanded vaccine eligibility to all adults, beginning Wednesday, March 24.
Anyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine, regardless of any pre-existing conditions. The NRHO oversees health departments in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
The move to expand vaccine eligibility comes after Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday that every adult in the state would be eligible no later than April 5. The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced it would be expanding eligibility on Tuesday, going into effect today.
Visit vaccinate.tn.gov to schedule an appointment, or call (423) 979-4689 if you need assistance.