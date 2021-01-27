RICHMOND — COVID-19 vaccine shortages across Virginia mean new logistics and public information efforts in coming days, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Northam acknowledged problems on Wednesday with adequate supplies of vaccines for the public beyond an initial effort to vaccinate health care workers, the elderly in nursing homes and assisted living facilities and Virginians 65 and older.
“I understand your frustration,” Northam said. “I know you’re out of patience.”
Northam said many health districts have not been able to schedule requests for vaccinations after he ordered a two-phase expansion of vaccinations for a second priority group of police and firefighters, food and manufacturing workers, residents age 75 and older and then, residents 65 and older along with all residents 16 and older with medical conditions making them vulnerable to infection.
Federal allocations to all states are expected to increase by about 16% according to White House officials in a conference call with governors Tuesday, Northam said, and that will allow state health officials to start planning vaccination efforts about a month ahead instead of a few days.
Northam said that increased allocation still depends on a stable supply of vaccines now being produced by Pfizer and Moderna, but governors have been assured by federal vaccine program logistics chief Army Gen. Gustave Perna that manufacturers are at a stable production level to meet the increase.
With many local health departments overloaded by residents seeking vaccinations, Northam said the Virginia Department of Health has told local departments to start using stocks of second-dose vaccines for initial vaccinations if not immediately needed.
Northam said hospitals are also being contacted by state officials to see what vaccine supplies can be shifted to residents until the federal vaccine allocation increases.
The VDH also will open and expand staffing for a central call-in center to set up vaccination appointments and route them to the correct local health department, Northam said. The call center was already being planned to open in February, but Trump administration orders for states to start administering vaccinations or see further supplies cut meant moving ahead of schedule.
State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Daniel Carey said the federal order to increase vaccinations also ran into another Trump administration announcement in early January that no federal vaccine stockpiles existed, days before President Biden took office. That contributed to the current vaccine shortfall in Virginia and other states.
Northam said the state’s online vaccine dashboard now includes information on the total number of vaccine doses allocated to each district in addition to total vaccinations and total two-dose vaccinations.
State vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said the new dashboard change provides transparency to a public wanting to know how much vaccine has been received and where it is going. He said there is a gap in the online data between vaccine received and shots given, but that gap comes from lags in reporting data, doses awaiting administration to patients and from the fact that part of those allocated doses go to pharmacy companies Walgreens and CVS for a federally contracted program to vaccinate residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Avula said the data gap will improve as reporting from hospitals, health care providers and other vaccinators improves.
Northam said that, despite tight vaccine supplies, state officials have reached an initial goal of 25,000 vaccinations a day in recent days. Northam and Carey said that hospital personnel and available or planned vaccination clinics will be able to handle more shots daily as vaccine supplies rise.
“The biggest challenge is the supply,” Northam said, adding that the current weekly federal allocation of 105,000 doses needs to climb to 350,000 a week to reach the state’s goal of 50,000 vaccinations daily. “Moving forward, our progress is very much going to be supply dependent.”
Northam also extended through February an emergency order imposing COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other businesses and making face masks mandatory in indoor public areas. Additional state standards for COVID-19 workplace safety are now permanent, he added.