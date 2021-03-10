RICHMOND — Most Virginia school systems have submitted plans to go back to in-person instruction by mid-March, while the state’s vaccine supplies will get a boost later this month with a third approved COVID-19 vaccine.
Those were the messages from Gov. Ralph Northam and state health and education officials on Tuesday, as planning is continuing for more mass vaccination clinics across Virginia.
Northam pointed to the previous Sunday as the anniversary of the first known COVID-19 case in Virginia and Sunday, March 14, as the anniversary of the state’s first known COVID-19 death as he credited health officials with achieving goals for daily vaccinations.
“None of us knew what was coming,” Northam said of the beginning of the pandemic, adding that 18% of the state’s population has gotten the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines since the state vaccination effort began in late December.
Northam also called a three-health district vaccination clinic in Abingdon on Saturday evidence of growing success in vaccination efforts statewide, saying that Virginia is now 11th among states in numbers of vaccinations and sixth among states in vaccine doses used.
Saturday’s clinic saw about 1,900 residents of the LENOWISCO, Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers Health Districts get first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and appointments for second doses within three weeks.
Similar clinics are being set up in Danville, Petersburg and Portsmouth with the help of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Northam said, adding that Virginia residents need to ensure their personal and contact information are correct in the state’s vaccine preregistration system.
“It’s important that you answer your phone,” Northam said of calls to confirm persons’ vaccination appointments. “I know everybody is tired of spam calls … but please answer your phone.”
State vaccination program coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said that the third approved COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will become available in quantities of 100,000 doses a week starting in the week of March 29. Current Pfizer and Moderna vaccine dose supplies are running around 188,000 a week for first doses and between 160,000 and 170,000 a week for second doses.
Growing vaccine availability means that demand for shots among the state group 1B priority population — including people age 65 and older, ages 16-65 with underlying conditions, teachers/school staff and police and fire workers — could be met by the third week of April. That means availability to other priority groups and the general public age 16 and older starting in May.
Northam said vaccine approval for children under 16 still depends on ongoing trials and studies, and that approval could come as late as fall 2021 before the state begins reaching the 70%-80% population vaccination level needed to approach herd immunity.
Avula said that concerns over vaccination hesitancy by black communities are lessening, although there needs to be more vaccination availability among blacks and Latinos.
While national data appears to confirm lessening vaccine hesitancy among blacks, Avula said that same data suggests resistance among another group.
“The most hesitancy appears to be among whiter Republicans in rural areas,” Avula said. “That means we’re going to have to shift education, messaging and strategies to get vaccinations in arms in those areas.”
Northam said recent federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are offering hope as more people get their first and second vaccine doses, since fully vaccinated people are being advised that they can spend time indoors with others who are fully vaccinated. He said Virginia is already ahead of Biden administration calls for states to give teachers and school staff priority for vaccinations to help speed the return to in-person classes.
Two-thirds of Virginia’s school staff and teachers have received their first vaccine dose, Northam said, while nearly 40% are fully vaccinated.
“We know there are ways for schools to provide in-person classes safely,” Northam said, adding that almost all state school divisions have submitted plans to return to in-person learning by Northam’s stated March 15 deadline. He pointed to declining student performance and reporting of behavioral issues and mental health concerns as reasons to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.
Virtual learning will remain an option in school systems for students’ families concerned about exposure of vulnerable family members to COVID-19, Northam said, adding that each division’s plan will not be a one-size-fits-all solution.