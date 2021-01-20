The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will not be vaccinating at the Bristol Dragway on Thursday. Additional days will be announced when the department receives information about vaccine supply, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
The department will be open at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium through Feb. 5, administering only second doses of the Moderna vaccine. This will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., no appointment required, and open only to those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine through the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. That's because the department receives precisely the number of vaccine doses for the second round as it administered in the first round. If someone who got the first dose at another provider were to receive the second dose from Sullivan County, it would be taking that second dose away from someone else who got the first dose from Sullivan County.
With the Kingsport Civic Auditorium devoted to only second doses of Moderna through Feb. 5, the health department will not be making any appointments for first doses there until after that date.
Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will begin being distributed at the department's Bristol Dragway clinic on Monday, Jan. 26. First doses will continue to be given at the dragway as well, Moody said. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., no appointments required. Daily clinics will be dependent on vaccine availability.
The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Wednesday, Jan. 20:
Statewide
• 86 new deaths and 4,483 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,556 deaths and 694,291 cases.
• 91% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 31 in the 81-plus group; 30 in the 71-80 group; 12 in the 61-70 group; eight in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; two in the 31-40 group; and one in the 11-20 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Four new deaths and 265 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: one in Sullivan; one in Washington; one in Carter; and one in Johnson.
• New cases by county: 102 in Sullivan; 61 in Washington; 40 in Greene; 30 in Carter; 18 in Hawkins; eight in Johnson; four in Unicoi; and two in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 828 in Sullivan; 792 in Washington; 479 in Greene; 405 in Hawkins; 271 in Carter; 123 in Johnson; 122 in Unicoi; and 37 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 13.92% of the 21,951 new test results reported statewide Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 24.3% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.