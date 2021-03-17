BIG STONE GAP – The LENOWISCO Health District saw its first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, as 500 area residents lined up for doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Mountain Empire Community College.
The college’s Goodloe Center – typically the site of social community events before the pandemic – saw about 70 health district workers and Army National Guard soldiers maintaining a smooth flow of traffic and patients as LENOWISCO Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton supervised.
“This is our first mass clinic in the district and the first with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Shelton said as patients cycled in and out of the center. “The first clinic we held in Abingdon this month was with the Moderna vaccine.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, requires only one dose to develop immunity, Shelton said, and it also lessens the severity and chances of hospitalization for people who do contract the disease.
Eligibility for Thursday’s clinic centered on persons age 18-64 with underlying health conditions, all persons 65 and older and essential workers under the state’s priority group 1b of certain essential workers such as police and fire personnel and schoolteachers and staff.
“People who are prone to allergic reactions may prefer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it only requires one shot,” Shelton said, “and you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the shot.”
“While vaccine supplies across the U.S. and in Virginia have been limited since vaccinations began in December, Shelton said supplies are growing of all three vaccines.
“President Biden has made it his goal for all Americans to be eligible for vaccination by May 1, and Governor Northam hopes to counter with full eligibility before that date,” Shelton said.
Donald Leech, a history professor at UVA Wise, said that his vaccination went well.
“It’s quick and simple, and I saw plenty of people moving through as I got my shot,” Leech said as he displayed his “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker.
Wise resident Christol Owens said she had gotten in the VDH pre-registration system a week before she got her call for an appointment.
“Honestly, just pre-register,” Owens said when asked what she would say to people considering vaccination and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “I think it’s more convenient than anything else since it’s just one shot.
Shelton said clinics will continue to be on an appointment-only basis, with calls being made to people on the state pre-registration system. Some registrants have not provided correct phone numbers, however, and that has left some slots open.
Available slots after the first round of calls will be posted on the LENOWISCO, Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers health districts’ Facebook pages 24 hours before future clinics to ensure full use of available vaccine doses. The postings will include information on how to schedule for those open appointments.
“You still need to register and get an appointment with that system,” Shelton said. “We won’t be taking walk-ins because we need to ensure a steady pace and separation of people getting vaccines.”
Shelton said VDH is planning for a multi-day mass clinic in Wise County sometime in April. While details on the site, dates and times and vaccine types for the event are still in progress, Shelton said that the event should be able to vaccinate thousands of people because of increasing vaccine availability.
The April clinic may also accommodate priority group 1C under the state’s vaccination plan, Shelton said. That group would include energy and telecommunications utility workers, college faculty and staff, financial and bank workers and food service workers.
Shelton also encouraged people getting vaccinated to continue with COVID-19 safety measures such as mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing to protect others who are not vaccinated.
As for vaccine types, Shelton said, “The best vaccine is the one you get.”
Pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine at future events within the LENOWISCO Health District, can be done online at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by phone at 877-VAX-INVA (1-877-829-4682).