The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Monday, Dec. 21:
Statewide
• 65 new deaths and 9,891 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 6,136 deaths and 529,578 cases.
• 83% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 30 in the 81-plus group; 16 in the 71-80 group; 11 in the 61-70 group; five in the 51-60 group; two in the 41-50 group; and one in the 11-20 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Zero new deaths and 549 new cases for the eight-county region.
New cases by county: 162 in Sullivan; 132 in Washington; 104 in Greene; 65 in Hawkins; 46 in Carter: 21 in Unicoi; 17 in Johnson; and two in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,620 in Washington; 1,603 in Sullivan; 1,062 in Greene; 718 in Hawkins; 629 in Carter; 216 in Unicoi; 139 in Johnson; and 49 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 16.05% of the 58,714 new test results reported on Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 24.3% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.