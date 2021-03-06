By J.H. OSBORNE
The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Saturday, March 6:
Statewide
• Nine new deaths and 1,312 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 11,543 deaths and 782,206 cases.
• 97% of total cases (756,793) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: three in the 81-plus group; two in the 71-80 group; two in the 61-70 group; and one in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Zero new deaths and 45 new cases (43 net) for the eight-county region.
• New cases by county: 17 in Hawkins; 10 in Sullivan; six in Washington; five in Unicoi; three in Hancock; two in Carter; and two in Johnson. That equals 45. The region’s pandemic total increased only by 43, however (from 50,400 to 50,443) because the state adjusted Greene County’s total cases to date from 7,317 on Friday’s daily report to 7,315 on Saturday’s daily report.
• Active cases by county: 309 in Sullivan; 174 in Washington; 119 in Hawkins; 79 in Carter; 63 in Greene; 33 in Unicoi; 20 in Johnson; and six in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 5.76% of the 16,164 new test results reported statewide Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: As of Friday, 10.5% over the prior seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area.