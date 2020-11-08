No new COVID-19 deaths and 233 new COVID-19 cases (confirmed and probable) were reported Sunday in Northeast Tennessee. The new cases brought the eight-county region's pandemic total (confirmed and probable) to 16,533. The region's death toll remained at 297.
New cases as reported by county: 88 in Sullivan; 57 in Washington; 23 in Hawkins; 23 in Carter; 16 in Johnson; 16 in Greene; 10 in Unicoi. Zero new cases were reported in Hancock County.
Statewide, five new deaths and 3,636 new cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 3,595 deaths (3,375 confirmed as COVID-19 and 220 probable) and 281,851 cases (264,340 confirmed as COVID-19 and 17,511 probable). Of the 281,851 total cases, 250,818 were listed as "inactive/recovered."
New case numbers were based on 36,024 new test results statewide, compared to Saturday, with a positive rate of 9.63%.
The five new deaths reported statewide, by age group: one in the 81+ group; one in the 71-80 group; one in the 61-70 group; one inthe 51-60 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
Total cases by county in Northeast Tennessee: 4,607 in Sullivan; 4,395 in Hawkins; 2,191 in Greene; 1,946 in Carter; 1,420 in Hawkins; 1,275 in Johnson; 571 in Unicoi; and 128 in Hancock.
Active cases by county in Northeast Tennessee, as of Sunday: 657 in Washington; 624 in Sullivan; 326 in Greene; 282 in Carter; 149 in Hawkins; 132 in Unicoi; 93 in Johnson; and four in Hancock.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Nov. 8, 2020.