No new COVID-19 deaths and 121 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee. The eight-county region's total cases reached 9,454. Deaths for the region stood at 179.
Statewide, 20 new deaths and 2,489 new cases brought Tennessee's totals to 2,597 deaths and 203,699 cases (185,221 of which were listed as "inactive/recovered)." The 203,699 total included 195,220 "confirmed" and 8,479 "probable" cases.
The state reported 44,101 new test results since Sunday, with a positive rate of 6.26%.
New cases reported in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 28 in Sullivan (total 2,395); 24 in Washington (total 2,512) ; 23 in Hawkins (total 893); 16 in Carter (total 1,233); 16 in Greene (total 1,230); 12 in Johnson (total 783); and two in Unicoi (total 297). Hancock County had no new cases, its total remaining at 111.
Death totals, by county, in Northeast Tennessee remained unchanged since Sunday: 48 in Greene; 38 in Washington; 35 in Sullivan; 29 in Carter; 22 in Hawkins; three in Johnson; three in Hancock; and one in Unicoi.
By age group, the 20 new deaths statewide, were reported as: seven in the 81+ age group; seven in the 71-80 age group; five in the 61-70 age group; and one in the 51-60 age group.
Source: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Oct. 5, 2020.