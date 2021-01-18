The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Monday, Jan. 18:
Statewide
• 39 new deaths and 2,430 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,430 deaths and 687,751 cases.
• 89% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 13 in the 81-plus group; 16 in the 71-80 group; six in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; and one in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Zero new deaths and 119 new cases for the eight-county region.
New cases by county: 29 in Sullivan; 29 in Greene; 22 in Washington; 18 in Carter; 13 in Hawkins; three in Johnson; three in Hancock; and two in Unicoi.
Active cases by county: 1,019in Sullivan; 965 in Washington; 635 in Greene; 519 in Hawkins; 354 in Carter; 166 in Johnson; 152 in Unicoi; and 50 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 15.08of the 14,116 new test results reported statewide Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 25.2% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.