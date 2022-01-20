WISE — Persons exposed to or infected with COVID-19 hoping to return to school or work will not be getting a doctor’s note from the LENOWISCO Health District.
Meanwhile, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says he is joining 26 other state attorneys general in a fight against a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers.
Allie Phillips, population health manager for the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts, said on Wednesday that rising COVID-19 case numbers in Southwest Virginia have forced both districts to cease providing clearance letters to workers and students seeking to return after infection or exposure to the virus.
The LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau districts also will stop “written communications” excluding those exposed to or infected with COVID-19 from work or school, Phillips said.
“Our health departments no longer have the capacity to provide these letters to individuals in the community,” Phillips said. Instead, both health districts will be focusing on investigating cases and contact tracing of exposed and infected persons until case levels drop, she added.
Phillips asked exposed or infected persons to consider that other health care providers in the region also are dealing with rising COVID-19 case numbers and may not be able to handle demand for doctor’s excuses.
Employers and school authorities should follow federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines on quarantine and isolation guidelines.
Under CDC quarantine guidelines, for exposure to a positive COVID-19 case:
• Fully vaccinated and boosted individuals should commit to a 10-day period of strict mask usage around others.
• Unvaccinated and unboosted individuals should quarantine for five days, followed by another five days of strict mask usage.
• All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are recommended to get tested five days after the initial exposure.
Also under CDC isolation guidelines:
• Asymptomatic individuals or those individuals with mild symptoms that resolve within five days may end isolation on day five, followed by another five-day period of strict mask usage.
• Symptomatic individuals, including those with fever or any other symptoms that have NOT resolved by day five, should remain in isolation until symptoms have improved.
Miyares announced on Wednesday that he signed a letter to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration already signed by fellow attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
The letter calls on OSHA to withdraw its mandate for vaccination of employees of large business following a 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court decision last week invalidating the mandate. The court, however, allowed a federal vaccine mandate for health care workers to stay in effect.
“The Supreme Court was clear,” Miyares said on Wednesday. “The federal government does not have the authority to force Virginians to choose between their jobs and the vaccine.”
Miyares claimed that if a vaccine mandate for large employers stayed in place, it could expand to small businesses and cause economic hardship on them.