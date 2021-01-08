The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Friday, Jan. 8:
Statewide
• 126 new deaths and 6,369 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 7,618 deaths and 640,606 cases.
• 87% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 53 in the 81-plus group; 33 in the 71-80 group; 26 in the 61-70 group; eight in the 51-60 group; four in the 41-50 group; one in the 31-40 group; and one in the age pending group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Nine new deaths and 557 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: three in Washington; two in Sullivan; one in Hawkins; one in Carter; one in Unicoi; and one in Hancock.
• New cases by county: 184 in Washington; 139 in Sullivan; 76 in Hawkins; 75 in Greene; 40 in Carter: 28 in Johnson; 13 in Unicoi; and two in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 1,311 in Washington; 1,237 in Sullivan; 815 in Greene; 601 in Hawkins; 532 in Carter; 168 in Unicoi; 141 in Johnson; and 47 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 17.44% of the 33,593 new test results reported on Friday by the TDH.
• Ballad Health: 33.7% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.