The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report, for Thursday, Jan. 14:
Statewide
• 84 new COVID-19 deaths and 4,983 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 8,232 deaths and 670,482 cases.
• 89% of case totals were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 38 in the 81-plus group; 21 in the 71-80 group; 20 in the 61-70 group; three in the 51-60 group; and two in the 41-50 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Nine new COVID-19 deaths and 236 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: three in Carter; three in Greene; two in Washington; and one in Sullivan.
• New cases by county: 84 in Sullivan; 71 in Washington; 21 in Greene; 20 in Hawkins; 19 in Carter; nine in Johnson; eight in Unicoi; and four in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 1,077 in Sullivan; 1,024 in Washington; 690 in Greene; 508 in Hawkins; 397 in Carter; 148 in Unicoi; 131 in Johnson; and 57 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 17.08% of the 24,216 new test results reported Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 29.0% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.