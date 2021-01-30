The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Saturday, Jan. 30:
Statewide
• 113 new deaths and 2,251 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 9,574 deaths and 724,742 cases.
• 94% of total cases (680,847) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 56 in the 81-plus group; 29 in the 71-80 group; 18 in the 61-70 group; six in the 51-60 group; three in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Nine new deaths and 142 new cases for the eight-county region.
• New deaths by county: five in Sullivan; three in Carter; and one in Washington.
• New cases by county: 35 in Washington; 35 in Hawkins; 25 in Sullivan; 19 in Greene; 16 in Carter; nine in Johnson; and three in Hancock. Zero new cases were reported in Unicoi County.
• Active cases by county: 489 in Sullivan; 430 in Washington; 290 in Hawkins; 261 in Greene; 179 in Carter; 63 in Johnson; 43 in Unicoi; and 26 in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 12.22% of the 17,253 new test results reported statewide Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: 16.3% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.