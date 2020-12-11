The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Friday, Dec. 11:
Statewide
• 87 deaths and 7,289 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 5,327 deaths and 436,262 cases.
• 88% of cases listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: 40 in the 81-plus group; 28 in the 71-80 group; 12 in the 61-70 group; six in the 41-50 group; and one in the 0-10 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Nine new deaths and 430 new cases for the eight-county region.
New deaths by county: two in Carter; two in Sullivan; two in Hawkins; two in Greene; and one in Washington.
New cases by county: 132 in Washington; 109 in Sullivan; 76 in Greene; 57 in Carter; 47 in Hawkins; 14 in Johnson; five in Unicoi; and two in Hancock.
Active cases by county: 1,134 in Washington; 1,009 in Sullivan; 562 in Greene; 403 in Carter; 389 in Hawkins; 132 in Unicoi; 102 in Johnson; and 46 in Hancock.
Positive rates
Statewide: 12.91% of 53,860 new test results reported on Friday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: 27.7% over the past seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area, including Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Ballad Health.