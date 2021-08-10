BLOUNTVILLE — There’s been a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County in the past month.
On July 9, there were 60 active cases in the county. On Monday, that number had increased more than 1,100% to 683, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.
The number of new cases per day has increased tenfold over the same period, from eight new cases for the day on July 9 to 80 new cases on Monday, according to the TDH’s numbers.
Over the past 14 days (July 27-Aug. 9), Sullivan County has averaged 52.9 new cases reported per day. For the 14 days prior (July 13-July 26), the average was 17.9.
“Our positive rate is 20.8%,” Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department said Monday afternoon. “We get excited about anything over 10%.”
May said about 41% of Sullivan County’s population is fully vaccinated.
“We’ve actually got the makings of a perfect storm,” May said. “We’ve got lots of community activities going on. We’ve got schools going back into session. We’ve got very, very little in the way of safety measures being either enforced or acted upon. And we’ve got this delta variant which is twice as infectious as anything we’ve had before. It tends to be infecting children at a much higher rate.”
May said getting more people vaccinated is the first step in fighting the rise in new cases.
“We really need to push getting our vaccination rate to 60-70%,” May said. “I’d prefer 80%.”
Otherwise, the health department is recommending following the current guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control, including universal masking in any enclosed space, whether you’re vaccinated or not.
May said the reason it is recommended for vaccinated individuals to mask up is because “crossover” cases have been documented, with vaccinated individuals becoming infected with the delta variant. They might not have any symptoms but could be able to pass the virus to others without knowing it, May said.
COVID-19 vaccinations are currently being given at the Kingsport and Blountville Health Department Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Appointments can be made by calling (423) 279-2777, but walk-ins are also welcome. Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 or older, but minors will need parental consent to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also available to anyone 18 and older.
The health department will be deploying strike teams throughout the community to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at local churches, businesses, and other organizations. If interested in scheduling a strike team to come to a particular location and provide COVID-19 vaccinations, call (423) 279-2777.
Sullivan County residents who are unable to leave their home to receive a COVID-19 vaccination due to physical or medical reasons can request an appointment for a home visit. Appointments can be made by calling (423) 279-2777 or emailing [email protected]. If emailing, please include name, address, age, phone number, and if there is a home health affiliation for the individual that will be vaccinated. The department will follow up any request with an appointment confirmation. There will be a choice between Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for these home visits (dependent on age).