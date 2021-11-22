Active cases of COVID-19 continued to climb across Northeast Tennessee over the past week, according to numbers published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases in the region increased in five of eight counties, week over week, and totaled 1,928 on Sunday, an increase of 386, or 25%, compared to the 1,542 active cases reported in the region a week earlier.
Twenty COVID-19 deaths were reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties in the seven-day period ending Sunday, Nov. 21.
New cases of the virus increased in all eight counties during the period, and at a faster pace, compared to the prior week, in all but two counties.
1,318 new cases were reported across the eight counties between Nov. 15-21, an increase of 312 over the 1,006 new cases reported in the region for the prior seven-day period of Nov. 8-14.
New cases by county: Carter, 107; Greene, 140; Hancock, 10; Hawkins, 159; Johnson, 85; Sullivan, 378; Unicoi, 18; and Washington, 421.
Six of the deaths reported Nov. 15-21 were in Washington County.
Other deaths reported during the period, by county: five in Sullivan, four in Carter, four in Hawkins, and one in Greene.