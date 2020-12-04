Ten new COVID-19 deaths and 323 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee. The deaths by county: three in Sullivan; two in Washington; two in Carter; two in Unicoi; and one in Hawkins.
New cases by county: 149 in Sullivan; 79 in Washington; 29 in Hawkins; 25 in Greene; 24 in Carter; nine in Unicoi; four in Johnson; and four in Hancock.
The new numbers brought the eight-county region's totals to 460 deaths and 24,973 cases. Sullivan County topped 7,000 total cases for the first time, reaching 7,128. Carter County passed the 3,000 mark, at 3,007. Hancock County reached 200.
Statewide, 98 new deaths (95 net) and 4,356 more cases brought Tennessee's pandemic totals to 4,876 deaths (4,439 confirmed as COVID-19 and 437 probable) and 392,608 cases (360,210 confirmed as COVID-19 and 32,407 probable). Among that 392,608 total, 351,553 cases were listed as "inactive/recovered."
The new case numbers were based on 24,980 new test results statewide, compared to Thursday, with a positive rate of 16.59% — a drop from 19.99% a day earlier.
The 98 new deaths reported statewide by age group: 43 in the 81-plus group; 28 in the 71-80 group; 14 in the 61-70 group; 11 in the 51-60 group; one in the 41-50 group; and one in the 31-40 group. The state's death toll increased by only 95 (it was 4,781 on Thursday) due to adjustments by the state in these age groups: minus one in the "pending" group; minus one in the 11-20 group; and minus one in the 0-10 group.
Northeast Tennessee:
Sullivan County: 149 new cases (7,128 total); 114 deaths; 777 active cases.
Washington County: 79 new cases (6,651 total); 118 deaths; 771 active cases.
Hawkins County: 29 new cases (2,159 total); 36 deaths; 236 active cases.
Greene County: 25 new cases (3,380 total); 74 deaths; 341 active cases.
Carter County: 24 new cases (3,007 total); 63 deaths; 312 active cases.
Unicoi County: nine new cases (969 total); 28 deaths; 121 active cases.
Johnson County: four new cases (1,479 total); 23 deaths; 79 active cases.
Hancock County: four new cases (200 total); four deaths; 34 active cases.