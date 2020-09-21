One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday, raising Greene County's total deaths since pandemic tracking began to 37. It was among two reported statewide, where the death total reached 2,218.
There were 133 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Northeast Tennessee, with six of the eight counties in the region having double-digit increases. The region's total cases: 8,243.
Statewide, 2,075 new cases were reported, for a pandemic total of 183,514. The numbers are based on 39,915 new test results since Saturday, with a daily positive rate of 5.96 percent.
Washington County had the largest increase in new cases (44), and saw its active cases grow from 227 to 256. Washington County's total cases reached 2,167 and it has had 32 deaths.
In addition to having the only new death reported in the region Sunday, Greene County had the second-largest increase in new cases, at 27, bringing its total cases to 1,106. The county's active cases rose from 93 to 116.
Hawkins County had 19 new cases, bringing its total to 766. The county has had 16 deaths, total, and its active cases rose from 43 to 58.
Carter County had 16 new cases, bringing its total to 1,124. The county has had 27 deaths, total, and its active cases rose from 91 to 98.
Sullivan County had 13 new cases, bringing its total to 2,051. The county has had 31 death, total, and its active cases dropped from 139 to 137.
Johnson County had 10 new cases, bringing its total to 645. The county has had two deaths, total, and its active cases rose from 72 to 80.
Unicoi County had three new cases, bringing its total to 277. The county has had one death, and its active cases rose one Sunday, from 29 to 30.
Hancock County had one new case, bringing its total to 107. The county has had three deaths, total, and its active cases rose by one Sunday, from six to seven.
The largest increases in new cases, statewide, by age group were: 346 in the 21- to 30-year-old range; 334 in the 11- to 20-year-old range; 298 in the 51- to 60-year-old range; 283 in the 31- to 40-year-old range; 263 in the 41- to 50-year-old range; 189 in the 61- to 70-year-old range; and 149 in the 71- to 80-year-old range.
Sources: Tennessee Department of Health, daily COVID-19 report, Sept. 20, 2020; Tennessee Department of Health Epidemiology and Surveillance Data, Sept. 20, 2020.