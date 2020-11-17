Northeast Tennessee saw a drop in COVID-19 daily case levels Tuesday as the region’s pandemic total reached just over 19,250.
Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region, bringing the region’s total to 346. One case each was reported in Washington, Johnson, Carter, Greene and Unicoi counties.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 72 additional deaths and 1,841 new cases brought Tennessee’s pandemic totals to 3,995 deaths (3,705 confirmed as COVID-19 and 290 probable) and 320,729 cases (298,288 confirmed as COVID-19 and 22,441 probable). Of the pandemic total statewide cases, 276,497 (86%) were listed as “inactive/recovered” or no change since Monday’s report
The new case numbers were based on 14,098 new test results statewide, since the day before, with a positive rate of 13.22%.
Ballad Health’s Tuesday daily COVID-19 scorecard (www.balladhealth.org/medical-services/infectious-disease) reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 19.2% for the system’s 21-county coverage area. According to Ballad’s Tuesday data, the region surpassed Monday’s single-day case count of 650 reported new cases with 755 cases.
Other numbers from Ballad on Tuesday included:
— 55 COVID-19 deaths in the system’s service area over the last seven days;
— 243 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 46 in intensive care, 28 on ventilators;
— 31,838 total cases and 566 total deaths in the system’s service area since March 1.
All of Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties had new cases reported Tuesday, according to the TDH, for a total of 111 new cases. Cases by county: 12 in Sullivan; 48 in Washington; 19 in Greene; 15 in Carter; eight in Hawkins; six in Unicoi; two in Johnson; and one in Hancock.
Total cases in Northeast Tennessee reached 19,253 Tuesday. By county: 5,394 in Sullivan; 5,125 in Washington; 2,591 in Greene; 2,309 in Carter; 1,670 in Hawkins; 1,337 in Johnson; 693 in Unicoi; and 134 in Hancock.
Active cases in Northeast Tennessee, by county: 723 in Sullivan; 671 in Washington; 334 in Carter; 349 in Greene; 237 in Hawkins; 121 in Unicoi; 69 in Johnson; and seven in Hancock.
With 72 deaths reported statewide on the TDH COVID-19 dashboard, cases were listed in the age group breakdown as: 32 in the 81-plus group; 19 in the 71-80 group; 18 in the 61-70 group; two in the 51-60 group; and one in the 31-40 group.