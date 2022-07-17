Name: Victoria E. Blanken
Age: 50
Education: Master of business administration, King University
Title: Executive director
Company: Highlands Physicians, Inc.
What do you do? HPI is a physician-owned and operated Independent Physicians Association located in Kingsport. Highlands Physicians consolidates resources for the physician community to enable them to operate more efficiently while maintaining autonomy. As executive director of HPI, I am committed to giving independent providers all the tools necessary to provide excellent quality and affordable health care to our region. HPI is stepping out of the shadows and facing the challenges of our healthcare ecosystem.
What do you think are the keys to success? The keys to success are measured by working hard, knowing your worth, and staying humble. Failures inevitably come; learn from them and keep pressing forward.
Name some of your key successes: First and foremost, I believe my best and most beautiful success is my children. They are kind, strong, determined, and hard-working. My greatest accomplishment in life is being their mother. At the end of the day, if I have encouraged and helped someone, that day is a success.
Who were your mentors? Joan Short, my eighth grade English teacher. She was very kind to me during a callous time in my life. She lifted the veil from my eyes and made me realize how much potential I had. Mrs. Short lit a fire into my soul and pushed me toward doing better for myself and my future. Her impact on my life has been unforgettable.
Can you name a turning point in your career? My career has always been focused on working toward the goal of being an asset to my community. As a healthcare leader, I aim to ensure that the community has the resources necessary to live long, healthy, and happy lives.
Who are your family members? Adam and Kortney Chase (daughter) and my grandsons Lincoln (5) and Lennox (1). Jordan Kelley (son) and girlfriend Abigail Fletcher.
What management books would you recommend? My team and I at HPI are currently reading through the book “The Coaching Habit” and utilizing the information to change how we manage and work with our staff. I have read many management books; however, this one is my current favorite.
I would also recommend reading Marty Makary’s “The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care And How to Fix It.”
Do you read any national business publications? The Wall Street Journal, Medpage Today, JAMA.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager: Work as one with your team by setting clear goals and communicating with them effectively. Try to find an appropriate balance between being hands-on and micromanaging. Lead by example; everyone on your team works toward the same goal. Giving praise and accolades to people is essential. Equally important is holding people accountable. You need a balance of both aspects to form a healthy team.
