ROGERSVILLE – Medical admissions will resume at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1 at 8 a.m., Ballad Health announced Thursday.
The move will provide additional staffed hospital beds to serve the region and support the surge of inpatient volume at Holston Valley Medical Center, according to a news release.
“Ballad Health suspended medical admissions at Hawkins County Memorial in July to redeploy team members to staff coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) units at Holston Valley,” the news release states. “Redeployed team members will return to their normal work assignments at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.”
The hospital’s emergency department and all other outpatient services will continue regular operations.